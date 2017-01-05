(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tyndall AFB Civil Engineer Maintenance, Inspection and Repair Team B-Roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Public Affairs

    TRT: 02;34

    00;00;00 - 01;07;00 
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airman turning a wrench

    01;07;00 - 02;34;00 
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airman installing wiring and electrical systems

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555950
    VIRIN: 170501-F-VX895-002
    Filename: DOD_104926421
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall AFB Civil Engineer Maintenance, Inspection and Repair Team B-Roll, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Civil Engineer
    Air Force
    CE
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    CEMIRT
    Civil Engineer Maintenance
    Inspection and Repair Team

