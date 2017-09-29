(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors from USS Oak Hill supply equipment and fuel on Vieques island in Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170930-N-DQ503-001
    VIEQUES, Puerto Rico (Sept. 30, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) supply equipment and fuel on Vieques island in Puerto Rico to support Hurricane Maria relief efforts. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jessica Dowell/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555934
    VIRIN: 170930-N-DQ503-001
    Filename: DOD_104926252
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors from USS Oak Hill supply equipment and fuel on Vieques island in Puerto Rico, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    puerto rico
    msc
    disaster response
    hadr
    military sealift command
    humanitarian assistance
    navy. u.s. navy
    Hurricane Maria

