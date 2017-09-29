Sailors from USS Oak Hill supply equipment and fuel on Vieques island in Puerto Rico

170930-N-DQ503-001
VIEQUES, Puerto Rico (Sept. 30, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) supply equipment and fuel on Vieques island in Puerto Rico to support Hurricane Maria relief efforts. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jessica Dowell/Released)
|09.29.2017
Date Posted: 10.04.2017
|B-Roll
|555934
|170930-N-DQ503-001
|DOD_104926252
|00:06:41
|US
|2
|0
|0
|0
