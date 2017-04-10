(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Visits Puerto Rico, DoD Increases Recovery Support Efforts

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Carroll 

    DoD News         

    President Donald J. Trump visited Puerto Rico to speak with the local leaders while the Defense Department continued to send medical aid, resources and manpower to join the recovery efforts, Oct. 4, 2017.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 14:30
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    This work, President Visits Puerto Rico, DoD Increases Recovery Support Efforts, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD News

