    Army Team Atlanta Helps Hurricane(s) Irma & Maria Evacuees

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wendalynn Payne 

    United States Army Recruiting Command Atlanta Battalion

    In wake of Hurricane Irma, Staff Sgt. Erik Betlaf and his wife Jules
    evacuated St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico.
    Subsequently, they were forced to evacuate Puerto Rico by Hurricane
    Maria. Arriving at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
    in Atlanta, they were met by members of the Atlanta Recruiting
    Battalion and were provided support and basic necessities by the
    United Service Organizations (USO).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555922
    VIRIN: 170927-A-HH696-775
    Filename: DOD_104926159
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: BISMARCK, ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Team Atlanta Helps Hurricane(s) Irma & Maria Evacuees, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Services Organization
    SSG Wendalynn Payne
    Atlanta Recruiting Battalion
    Army Team Atlanta
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
    Georgia USO

