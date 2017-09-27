Army Team Atlanta Helps Hurricane(s) Irma & Maria Evacuees

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In wake of Hurricane Irma, Staff Sgt. Erik Betlaf and his wife Jules

evacuated St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico.

Subsequently, they were forced to evacuate Puerto Rico by Hurricane

Maria. Arriving at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport

in Atlanta, they were met by members of the Atlanta Recruiting

Battalion and were provided support and basic necessities by the

United Service Organizations (USO).