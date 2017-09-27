In wake of Hurricane Irma, Staff Sgt. Erik Betlaf and his wife Jules
evacuated St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico.
Subsequently, they were forced to evacuate Puerto Rico by Hurricane
Maria. Arriving at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
in Atlanta, they were met by members of the Atlanta Recruiting
Battalion and were provided support and basic necessities by the
United Service Organizations (USO).
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555922
|VIRIN:
|170927-A-HH696-775
|Filename:
|DOD_104926159
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
This work, Army Team Atlanta Helps Hurricane(s) Irma & Maria Evacuees, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS
