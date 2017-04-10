(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – October 4th, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-100417/page/1

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD7

    AIR FORCE SPACE COMMAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFSC

    24th PRESS CAMP HEADQUARTERS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/24PCH

    26th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/26MEU

    PUERTO RICO NATIONAL GUARD
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/PR-NGB

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    3rd EXPEDITIONARY SUSTAINMENT COMMAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/3SCE

    49th PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/49PAD

    U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS – VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS DIVISION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCBP

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 13:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555903
    Filename: DOD_104925990
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – October 4th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Hurricane
    Water
    Osprey
    DVIDS
    Puerto Rico
    USMC
    FEMA
    MRE
    Maria
    Escort
    San Juan
    Relief Efforts
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    USNS Comfort
    Military
    Helicopter
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    Juana Diaz
    CBP
    DVIDSHUB
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 100417
    Guajactaca Dam
    Isle de Vieques

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT