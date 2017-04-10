Invictus Games –Team Ukraine’s Captain

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the Invictus Games in Toronto, the captain of Team Ukraine has been preparing for the indoor rowing competition. Major Oleksandr Pysarenko is part of a 15-member team competing in rowing, athletics, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, archery and sitting volleyball.



550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in the games. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.



More background on the event can be found here

Footage includes various shots of and soundbite by Major Oleksandr Pysarenko during some last-minute training.



