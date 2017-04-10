Invictus Games –Team Ukraine’s Captain

At the Invictus Games in Toronto, the captain of Team Ukraine has been preparing for the indoor rowing competition. Major Oleksandr Pysarenko is part of a 15-member team competing in rowing, athletics, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, archery and sitting volleyball.
550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in the games. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
More background on the event can be found here
http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf
Footage includes various shots of and soundbite by Major Oleksandr Pysarenko during some last-minute training.
