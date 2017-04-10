Invictus Games – Team Ukraine Train for Sitting Volleyball Competition

Team Ukraine have been training for the sitting volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto alongside players from Denmark, Romania and the United States. NATO is providing support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in the games. They'll compete in 12 sports including wheelchair rugby, swimming and golf. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
More background on the event can be found here
http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf
Footage includes various shots of Team Ukraine training with competitors from other nations and soundbites from representatives from NATO and Team Ukraine.
LEAVE A COMMENT