    West Virginia Air National Guard joins Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Capt. Holli Nelson 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    A C-130 Hercules with the 130th Airlift Wing takes off from Yeager Airport in route to a mission to support Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico Oct. 04, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Holli Nelson) Released

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555877
    VIRIN: 170104-Z-XR107-001
    Filename: DOD_104925811
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia Air National Guard joins Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Puerto Rico
    ANG
    C-130
    relief
    Hurricane Maria

