Invictus Games – Archery

TORONTO, CANADA
10.04.2017
The archery competition from the 2017 Invictus Games
550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in the games. They'll compete in 12 sports including wheelchair rugby, swimming and golf. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
More background on the event can be found here
http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf
