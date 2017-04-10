Invictus Games – Team Afghanistan Train for Sitting Volleyball Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555869" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Afghanistan have been training for the sitting volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. NATO is providing support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.

550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in the games. They'll compete in 12 sports including wheelchair rugby, swimming and golf. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.



More background on the event can be found here

http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf



Footage includes various shots of Team Afghanistan training for the sitting volleyball competition.

