Invictus Games – Team Afghanistan Train for Sitting Volleyball Competition

Team Afghanistan have been training for the sitting volleyball competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. NATO is providing support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in the games. They'll compete in 12 sports including wheelchair rugby, swimming and golf. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.
More background on the event can be found here
http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf
Footage includes various shots of Team Afghanistan training for the sitting volleyball competition.
LEAVE A COMMENT