(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Invictus Games - Rehabilitation Through Sport (With Subtitles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORONTO, CANADA

    10.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel   

    The Invictus Games 2017 drew to a close on Saturday. NATO supported both the Ukrainian and Afghan teams in their journeys to the games.

    Ukrainian competitor Vadym Sviridenko lost both hands and feet in 2015 but overcame all the obstacles to take part in the athletics and rowing competitions.

    Footage includes various shots of Vadym and Team Ukraine, Toronto, the venues, Team Afghanistan and members of Team Jordan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555864
    Filename: DOD_104925702
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: TORONTO, CA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Invictus Games
    Invictus Games 2017
    2017 Invictus Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT