The Invictus Games - Rehabilitation Through Sport (IT Version with Music)
TORONTO, CANADA
10.04.2017
The Invictus Games 2017 drew to a close on Saturday. NATO supported both the Ukrainian and Afghan teams in their journeys to the games.
Ukrainian competitor Vadym Sviridenko lost both hands and feet in 2015 but overcame all the obstacles to take part in the athletics and rowing competitions.
Footage includes various shots of Vadym and Team Ukraine, Toronto, the venues, Team Afghanistan and members of Team Jordan.
