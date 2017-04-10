The Invictus Games - Rehabilitation Through Sport (IT Version with Music)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555858" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Invictus Games 2017 drew to a close on Saturday. NATO supported both the Ukrainian and Afghan teams in their journeys to the games.



Ukrainian competitor Vadym Sviridenko lost both hands and feet in 2015 but overcame all the obstacles to take part in the athletics and rowing competitions.



Footage includes various shots of Vadym and Team Ukraine, Toronto, the venues, Team Afghanistan and members of Team Jordan.