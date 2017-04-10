Invictus Games – Team Ukraine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555820" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ukraine is being represented at the Invictus Games for the first time. The country’s 28-member team are competing in rowing, athletics, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, archery and sitting volleyball. This year’s Invictus Games is being held in Toronto. 550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.



More background on the event can be found here

http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf



Footage includes various shots of Team Ukraine training with competitors from other nations and soundbites from representatives from NATO and Team Ukraine