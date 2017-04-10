(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invictus Games – Team Ukraine (With Subtitles)

    TORONTO, CANADA

    10.04.2017

    Ukraine is being represented at the Invictus Games for the first time. The country’s 28-member team are competing in rowing, athletics, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, archery and sitting volleyball. This year’s Invictus Games is being held in Toronto. 550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part. NATO has provided support to the Ukrainian and Afghan teams.

    More background on the event can be found here
    http://www.invictusgames2017.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Media-Kit_Eng-2.pdf

    Footage includes various shots of Team Ukraine training with competitors from other nations and soundbites from representatives from NATO and Team Ukraine

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 11:59
    Category: Package
