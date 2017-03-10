(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commerce Returning to Puerto Rico

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Raymond Piper 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    B-Roll scenes of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico as commerce slowly returns to areas of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

    Sound Bites: Mayor Carlos Mendez, Anna Barragas - Aguadilla Resident

    Credit: Eliud Echevarria/FEMA

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555802
    VIRIN: 171003-O-RP876-157
    Filename: DOD_104925391
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commerce Returning to Puerto Rico, by Raymond Piper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria
    VIPR

