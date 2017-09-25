(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Lt. Christina Sears and Seaman Chad Swysgood - New England Patriots

    5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA

    09.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    Navy Lt. Christina Sears, from Mililani, Hawaii, and Seaman Chad Swysgood, from Wooster, Ohio, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), send a shout out to the New England Patriots.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 10:20
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 555766
    VIRIN: 170925-N-LD343-010
    Filename: DOD_104925103
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Lt. Christina Sears and Seaman Chad Swysgood - New England Patriots, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New England Patriots
    Hawaii
    Ohio
    Mililani
    Wooster
    USS America
    USS America (LHA-6)
    NFLG2017
    Christina Sears
    Chad Swysgood

