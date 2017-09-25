Navy Lt. Christina Sears, from Mililani, Hawaii, and Seaman Chad Swysgood, from Wooster, Ohio, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), send a shout out to the New England Patriots.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 10:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|555766
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-LD343-010
|Filename:
|DOD_104925103
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Lt. Christina Sears and Seaman Chad Swysgood - New England Patriots, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT