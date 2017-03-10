(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Convoy preparation for SWIFT RESPONSE TRAINING 2017.Caserma Del Din Vicenza October 03 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.03.2017

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to depart Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, October 03, 2017 for Hohenfels, Germany, for Exercise Swift Response 2017. Swift Response links to Exercise Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations.
    (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555731
    VIRIN: 171003-A-YG900-001
    Filename: DOD_104924993
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy preparation for SWIFT RESPONSE TRAINING 2017.Caserma Del Din Vicenza October 03 2017, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    U.S.A.
    Vicenza
    TSAE
    caserma Ederle
    Photolab Vicenza
    Antonio Bedin
    TSC Vicenza
    Caserma Del Din
    173rd Airborne Battalion
    7th ATC
    Swift response
    173rd Brigade Support Bttalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT