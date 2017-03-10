Convoy preparation for SWIFT RESPONSE TRAINING 2017.Caserma Del Din Vicenza October 03 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to depart Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, October 03, 2017 for Hohenfels, Germany, for Exercise Swift Response 2017. Swift Response links to Exercise Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations.

(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)