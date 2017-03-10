U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to depart Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, October 03, 2017 for Hohenfels, Germany, for Exercise Swift Response 2017. Swift Response links to Exercise Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations.
(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555731
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-YG900-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104924993
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Convoy preparation for SWIFT RESPONSE TRAINING 2017.Caserma Del Din Vicenza October 03 2017, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
