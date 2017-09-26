(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winn Empathy Video

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital invites you to put on someone else shoes for the next seven minutes, and take a journey to discover the meaning of empathy through the eyes of soldiers, DA Civilians and the great beneficiaries at Winn ACH.

    Produced by U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart Public Affairs team.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 09:25
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn Empathy Video, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

