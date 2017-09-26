Winn Army Community Hospital invites you to put on someone else shoes for the next seven minutes, and take a journey to discover the meaning of empathy through the eyes of soldiers, DA Civilians and the great beneficiaries at Winn ACH.
Produced by U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart Public Affairs team.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 09:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|555716
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104924897
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Winn Empathy Video, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
