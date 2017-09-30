(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Puerto Rico National Guard provide water to those in need

    PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers of the 714th Quartermaster Company of the 191st Regional Support Group provide water to those in need at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum at Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555713
    VIRIN: 170930-A-IQ017-698
    Filename: DOD_104924879
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard provide water to those in need, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Bayamon
    Maria
    potable water
    military
    relief
    water shortage
    water distribution
    The Army National Guard
    hippo
    Hurricane Maria
    military help

