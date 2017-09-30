Citizen-Soldiers of the 714th Quartermaster Company of the 191st Regional Support Group provide water to those in need at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum at Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555713
|VIRIN:
|170930-A-IQ017-698
|Filename:
|DOD_104924879
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico National Guard provide water to those in need, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT