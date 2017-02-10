(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bayonet Shield B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    10.02.2017

    Video by Spc. Cheyenne Shouse 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    NATO Allies, partners and U.S. Army Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Calvary Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise during Exercise Bayonet Shield in Latvia on October 1, 2017 through October 3, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555707
    VIRIN: 171002-A-EP975-598
    Filename: DOD_104924861
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayonet Shield B-Roll, by SPC Cheyenne Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    defensetv173
    Bayonet Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT