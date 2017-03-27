Service Members and Civilians attend the Opening Ceremony for the annual Modern Day Marine Exposition on September 19, 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico. The expo displays the latest and greatest in military technology. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bria M Milcherska)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 08:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555704
|VIRIN:
|170919-M-LS717-006
|Filename:
|DOD_104924840
|Length:
|00:16:28
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Modern Day Marine 2017 Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
