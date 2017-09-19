Peter Moran participates in an interview on behalf of Kord Defence at the Modern Day Marine Exposition on September 19, 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico. The expo displays the latest and greatest in military technology. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bria M Milcherska)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 08:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|555699
|VIRIN:
|170919-M-LS717-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104924832
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peter Moran Interview, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT