SrA Nickolaus Barnes from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron is always in pursuit of his dreams. SrA Barnes works as a fuels laboratory technician for the USAF, and in his off time, he competes in the bobsled and skeleton events, and trains to become a professional wrestler.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 06:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555693
|VIRIN:
|171004-F-QJ481-571
|Filename:
|DOD_104924826
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman Barnes Feature, by A1C Alexandra West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
