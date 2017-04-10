(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Barnes Feature

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra West 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Nickolaus Barnes from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron is always in pursuit of his dreams. SrA Barnes works as a fuels laboratory technician for the USAF, and in his off time, he competes in the bobsled and skeleton events, and trains to become a professional wrestler.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017
    Location: SFK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Barnes Feature, by A1C Alexandra West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Wrestling
    Muscles
    LRS
    WWE
    Bobsled
    RAF Mildenhall
    Airman
    Skeleton
    100 ARW
    WAW

