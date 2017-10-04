(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for October 4, 2017

    JAPAN

    10.04.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The Arctic Wolves complete Pacific Pathways 17 in Japan and the III Marine Expeditionary Force's Brass Band performs at a local school in Surabaya, Indonesia during CARAT Indonesia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 04:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 555683
    VIRIN: 171004-M-DL860-196
    Filename: DOD_104924699
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for October 4, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    USMC
    Marines
    U.S. Army
    Aviation
    III MEF
    Surabaya
    1SBCT
    Artic Wolves
    Dhruv Gopinath
    Jacob Colvin

