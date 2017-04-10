The Veterans Art Exhibit at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco features original works by U.S. military service members from WWII to the present. This exhibit is up the entire month of October.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 01:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555667
|VIRIN:
|171004-M-JM651-193
|Filename:
|DOD_104924587
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans Art Exhibit, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
