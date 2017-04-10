(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Veterans Art Exhibit

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Veterans Art Exhibit at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco features original works by U.S. military service members from WWII to the present. This exhibit is up the entire month of October.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Art Exhibit, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

