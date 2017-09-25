(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNSF visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Hale 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Vice Admiral Tom Rowden, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, visited Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan to better understand forward-deployed readiness challenges and to discuss the role of the new Naval Surface Group Western Pacific organization.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 00:47
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNSF visits CFAS, by PO3 Zachary Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS

