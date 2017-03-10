Major Charles Chesnut recounts his experience aiding injured and severely injured civilians at a nearby hospital immediately following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 00:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555660
|VIRIN:
|171003-F-NK166-617
|Filename:
|DOD_104923815
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Las Vegas Shooting Interview - Major Chesnut p.1, by Lawrence Crespo, SrA Mychal Fox, A1C Julian Kemper, William Lewis, TSgt Scott Olguin, A1C Andrew Sarver and A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT