Military Members and Firefighters

U.S. Marines and Sailors practice humanitarian aid techniques with local firefighters during San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco, Calif., Oct. 3, 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555646
|VIRIN:
|171003-M-QP663-977
|Filename:
|DOD_104923579
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
