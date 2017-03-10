(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Las Vegas Shooting Interview- SSgt Dondre Wood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Scott Olguin 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Dondre Wood recounts his experience assisting civilians attempting to escape the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 22:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 555643
    VIRIN: 171003-F-OT439-055
    Filename: DOD_104923552
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Las Vegas Shooting Interview- SSgt Dondre Wood, by TSgt Scott Olguin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nevada
    Las Vegas
    Nellis
    Active Shooter
    mass shooting
    Mandalay Bay
    Las Vegas Shooting

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT