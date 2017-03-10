(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, Sailors, conduct Search and Rescue Training

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines and Sailors conduct urban search and rescue training with San Francisco firefighters during Fleet Week San Francisco.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 23:20
    San Francisco
    USMC
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    I MEF
    Marines
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week Marines

