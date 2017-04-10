Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555631" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video contains footage of Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting performing daily tasks and responding to calls on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. To view the story containing this footage search Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (Package/Pkg) or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.