This video contains footage of Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting performing daily tasks and responding to calls on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. To view the story containing this footage search Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (Package/Pkg) or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 21:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555631
|VIRIN:
|171004-M-DC020-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104923336
|Length:
|00:08:11
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (B-Roll), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT