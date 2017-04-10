(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    This video contains footage of Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting performing daily tasks and responding to calls on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. To view the story containing this footage search Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (Package/Pkg) or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555631
    VIRIN: 171004-M-DC020-0002
    Filename: DOD_104923336
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (B-Roll), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

