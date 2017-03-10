(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, Sailors conduct Search and Rescue Training B-Roll

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines and Sailors practice humanitarian aid techniques with local fire fighters during San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco, Calif., Oct. 3, 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555629
    VIRIN: 171003-M-JH671-001
    Filename: DOD_104923334
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors conduct Search and Rescue Training B-Roll, by Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    San Francisco
    USMC
    Fleet Week
    5th Marines
    Marines
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    #FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week Marines

