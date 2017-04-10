(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (Package/Pkg)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Kate Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Each military occupational specialty comes with different tasks and challenges that are unique to their job. Three Marines from Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting take us behind the scenes to see what life is like for a day in the life of an ARFF Marine. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Jeffrie Newill, Missoula, Montana, Sgt. Micah McMackins, Bruceton, Tennessee, and Pfc. James Ewing, Ponca City, Oklahoma. This story is also available in high definition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 21:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555625
    VIRIN: 171004-M-DC020-0001
    Filename: DOD_104923330
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: BRUCETON, TN, US
    Hometown: MISSOULA, MT, US
    Hometown: PONCA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (Package/Pkg), by Sgt Kate Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    comradery
    Iwakuni
    fires
    F/A-18
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    firefighters
    high definition
    training
    brotherhood
    MARFORPAC
    emergency responders
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    aircraft rescue and firefighting
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT