Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting shows a day in their life (Package/Pkg)

Each military occupational specialty comes with different tasks and challenges that are unique to their job. Three Marines from Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting take us behind the scenes to see what life is like for a day in the life of an ARFF Marine. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Jeffrie Newill, Missoula, Montana, Sgt. Micah McMackins, Bruceton, Tennessee, and Pfc. James Ewing, Ponca City, Oklahoma. This story is also available in high definition.