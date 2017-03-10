(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard crews escort, provide security for USNS Comfort in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joesph Tazanos, a fast response cutter, escorts the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) into San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. The Coast Guard and Department of Defense partners are working directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid those affected by Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555624
    VIRIN: 171003-G-EP136-0003
    Filename: DOD_104923197
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews escort, provide security for USNS Comfort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    San Juan
    Comfort
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

