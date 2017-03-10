Coast Guard crews escort, provide security for USNS Comfort in San Juan, Puerto Rico

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joesph Tazanos, a fast response cutter, escorts the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) into San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. The Coast Guard and Department of Defense partners are working directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid those affected by Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning
