Coast Guard crews escort, provide security for USNS Comfort in San Juan, Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555624" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joesph Tazanos, a fast response cutter, escorts the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) into San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2017. The Coast Guard and Department of Defense partners are working directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid those affected by Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning