(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard supports Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    165th Airlift Wing

    An Air National Guard crew from the 181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, Fort Worth, Texas, configures the cargo compartment of a C-130H Hercules and fly a mission to pickup cargo for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 3, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555622
    VIRIN: 171003-Z-XI378-1002
    Filename: DOD_104923174
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard supports Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    ANG
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    St. Thomas
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    St. Croix
    181st Airlift Squadron
    Hurricane Maria
    165 Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT