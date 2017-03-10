181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard supports Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555622" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Air National Guard crew from the 181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, Fort Worth, Texas, configures the cargo compartment of a C-130H Hercules and fly a mission to pickup cargo for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 3, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)