181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard supports Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts

An Air National Guard crew from the 181st Airlift Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, Fort Worth, Texas, configures the cargo compartment of a C-130H Hercules and fly a mission to pickup cargo for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 3, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 20:31
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555622
|VIRIN:
|171003-Z-XI378-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104923174
Length:
|00:02:53
Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
