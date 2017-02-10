Fleet Week San Francisco Press Conference

Press conference on board the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) highlights San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee, ESG-3 RDML Cathal O'Connor and General Consul of Canada during San Francisco Fleet Week. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.
