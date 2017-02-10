Puerto Rico’s 755th National Guard Transportation
Unit, deliver Meals, Ready-To-Eat to the Puerto Rico island of
Vieques, October 2, 2017. The local people, volunteers and
non-government organizations worked together to download
more than 9,000 Meals, Ready-To-Eat. The Department of
Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management
Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by
Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of
the overall whole-of-government response effort.
This work, Meals, Ready-To-Eat delivery to Vieques B-Roll, by SFC Donna Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
