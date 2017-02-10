(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Meals, Ready-To-Eat delivery to Vieques B-Roll

    VIEQUES, PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Donna Davis 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Puerto Rico’s 755th National Guard Transportation
    Unit, deliver Meals, Ready-To-Eat to the Puerto Rico island of
    Vieques, October 2, 2017. The local people, volunteers and
    non-government organizations worked together to download
    more than 9,000 Meals, Ready-To-Eat. The Department of
    Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management
    Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by
    Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of
    the overall whole-of-government response effort.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555617
    VIRIN: 171002-A-VI439-112
    Filename: DOD_104923157
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: VIEQUES, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meals, Ready-To-Eat delivery to Vieques B-Roll, by SFC Donna Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Meals
    Puerto Rico
    transportation
    PR
    National Guard
    Ready-To-Eat
    federal agency
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    non-government

