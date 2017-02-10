Meals, Ready-To-Eat delivery to Vieques B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Puerto Rico’s 755th National Guard Transportation

Unit, deliver Meals, Ready-To-Eat to the Puerto Rico island of

Vieques, October 2, 2017. The local people, volunteers and

non-government organizations worked together to download

more than 9,000 Meals, Ready-To-Eat. The Department of

Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management

Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by

Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of

the overall whole-of-government response effort.