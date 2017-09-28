Hurricane Maria: Sgt. Pedro-Luis Emmanuelli’s interview on relief efforts in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Pedro-Luis Emmanuelli, a platoon sergeant with Detatchment 1, Landing Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, discusses his unit’s operations and his personal experience during Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. The 26th MEU is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards)
