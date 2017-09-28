Hurricane Maria: Sgt. Pedro-Luis Emmanuelli’s interview on relief efforts in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Pedro-Luis Emmanuelli, a platoon sergeant with Detatchment 1, Landing Support Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, discusses his unit’s operations and his personal experience during Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. The 26th MEU is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards)