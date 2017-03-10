An Air National Guard crew from the 180th Airlift Squadron, Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Saint Joseph, Mo., flies a C-130H2 Hercules delivering supplies to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 3, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|10.03.2017
|10.03.2017 20:02
|B-Roll
|555610
|171003-Z-XI378-1001
|DOD_104923045
|00:02:13
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
