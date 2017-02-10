Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates new schools

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and civilian personnel attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for M.C. Perry and Iwakuni Elementary Schools at Marine Corps Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 2, 2017. The buildings were designed and constructed by Japanese and American organizations with the objective of improving the learning environment for students on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)