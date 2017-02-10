(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates new schools

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.02.2017

    Video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. service members and civilian personnel attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for M.C. Perry and Iwakuni Elementary Schools at Marine Corps Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 2, 2017. The buildings were designed and constructed by Japanese and American organizations with the objective of improving the learning environment for students on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates new schools, by Cpl Waiyan Tin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    DODEA
    M.C. Perry

