    Fuel Distribution a Priority across Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    09.26.2017

    Video by Paul McKellips 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Fuel tankers carrying diesel fuel depart a central fuel depot to deliver diesel fuel to critical faciilities across the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555601
    VIRIN: 170926-O-RP876-906
    Filename: DOD_104923000
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Distribution a Priority across Puerto Rico, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria
    VIPR

