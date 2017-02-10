CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 aircrew and maintenance technicians from Corpus Christi, Texas transport supplies to Hurricane Maria victims in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 20:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555577
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-BF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104922925
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Transports Relief Supplies to Hurricane Maria Victims in Saint Croix, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS
