(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP Transports Relief Supplies to Hurricane Maria Victims in Saint Croix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Michael Pope 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    CBP Air and Marine Operations P-3 aircrew and maintenance technicians from Corpus Christi, Texas transport supplies to Hurricane Maria victims in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 20:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555577
    VIRIN: 171003-A-BF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104922925
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Transports Relief Supplies to Hurricane Maria Victims in Saint Croix, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    P-3
    CBP
    St. Croix
    AMO
    cbpmaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT