    Guatajaca Dam B-Roll

    PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Combine effort between the Marines, Corps engineering and Puerto Rico electrical power authority to fix the Guatajaca Dam.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555571
    VIRIN: 171003-A-YG558-010
    Filename: DOD_104922874
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatajaca Dam B-Roll, by SGT Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    Dam
    Military
    Marines

