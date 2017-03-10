Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the on the U.S. defense strategy in South Asia before the House Armed Services Committee, Oct. 3, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 19:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|555569
|Filename:
|DOD_104922857
|Length:
|01:32:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis, Dunford Testify Before House Armed Services Committee, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
