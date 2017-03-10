Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion's Companies A and B, clean up homes in Marathon and Big Pine Key left devastated by Hurricane Irma. This hurricane recovery effort, led by the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Lt. Col. Betsy Evans, 753rd Battalion Commander, is focused on removing debris and creating a livable space for Florida Key residents affected by Hurricane Irma.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555567
|VIRIN:
|171003-Z-PO174-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104922855
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|BIG PINE KEY, FL, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE CITY, FL, US
|Hometown:
|LIVE OAK, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion clean up homes in Florida Keys, by SSG Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
