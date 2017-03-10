753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion clean up homes in Florida Keys

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555567" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion's Companies A and B, clean up homes in Marathon and Big Pine Key left devastated by Hurricane Irma. This hurricane recovery effort, led by the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Lt. Col. Betsy Evans, 753rd Battalion Commander, is focused on removing debris and creating a livable space for Florida Key residents affected by Hurricane Irma.