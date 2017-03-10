(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion clean up homes in Florida Keys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIG PINE KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carmen Fleischmann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion's Companies A and B, clean up homes in Marathon and Big Pine Key left devastated by Hurricane Irma. This hurricane recovery effort, led by the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Lt. Col. Betsy Evans, 753rd Battalion Commander, is focused on removing debris and creating a livable space for Florida Key residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555567
    VIRIN: 171003-Z-PO174-001
    Filename: DOD_104922855
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: BIG PINE KEY, FL, US 
    Hometown: LAKE CITY, FL, US
    Hometown: LIVE OAK, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion clean up homes in Florida Keys, by SSG Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Alpha
    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Company A
    clean up
    53 IBCT
    Soldiers
    Florida Army National Guard
    Florida Keys
    Hurricane Irma
    753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion
    work gear
    Irma recovery efforts

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT