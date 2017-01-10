(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mayor delivers relief goods

    PUERTO RICO

    10.01.2017

    Barceloneta mayor, Wanda Soler, personally delivers relief goods to residents affected by Hurricane Maria.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    DOD
    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico

