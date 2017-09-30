Alpha Warrior Regional Competition at Whiteman Air Force Base

Whiteman Air Force Base hosted the 2017 regional Alpha Warrior competition. Whiteman took home first place in both male and female categories.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555547
|VIRIN:
|170930-F-OQ630-619
|Filename:
|DOD_104922676
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
