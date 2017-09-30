PUERTO RICO (SEPt. 30, 2017) Sailors assigned to the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) supplies equipment and fuel to Puerto Rican locals in support of relief efforts. The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jessica Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555533
|VIRIN:
|170930-N-DQ503-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104922611
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170930-N-DQ503, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT