    US Army South Change of Command

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army South

    Army South Change of Command. Army South bids farewell to Maj. Gen. K.K. Chinn and welcomes the new Army South Commander, Maj. Gen. Mark Stammer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555529
    VIRIN: 171003-A-VM618-147
    Filename: DOD_104922592
    Length: 00:31:20
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army South Change of Command, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arsouth
    southcom. change of command 2017

