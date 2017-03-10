Army South Change of Command. Army South bids farewell to Maj. Gen. K.K. Chinn and welcomes the new Army South Commander, Maj. Gen. Mark Stammer.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555529
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-VM618-147
|Filename:
|DOD_104922592
|Length:
|00:31:20
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army South Change of Command, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT