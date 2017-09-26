Wright-Patterson Energy Action Month 2017

October is Energy Action Month and this year’s theme is “Protect the Power!” Each weekend in October, 88th Air Base Wing Commander Bradley McDonald asks employees to unplug unnecessary items like microwaves, monitors, and coffee pots. Did you know Wright-Patt saves $5,000 in energy costs during unplug it weekends?
09.26.2017
10.03.2017
PSA
555524
170928-F-OC347-001
DOD_104922545
00:02:18
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
