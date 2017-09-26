(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wright-Patterson Energy Action Month 2017

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. D.J. Ayres 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    October is Energy Action Month and this year’s theme is “Protect the Power!” Each weekend in October, 88th Air Base Wing Commander Bradley McDonald asks employees to unplug unnecessary items like microwaves, monitors, and coffee pots. Did you know Wright-Patt saves $5,000 in energy costs during unplug it weekends?

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 16:40
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    Building
    Savings
    Wright-Patterson
    Efficiency
    Energy Action Month

